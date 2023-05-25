Extravagant send-off parties the prom trend of 2023

Here are some highschool students who got it right
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ SeventyFour

Prom season has always been one of the most anticipated moments of a teenager’s life. Most high school students plan months ahead to figure out what they are wearing, who they are going with, and how they plan to arrive.

In 2023, not much has changed but each year these events are becoming more grandiose. This year the main trend is a send-off party which includes a fancy photo shoot, a luxury car, home decorations, and if you’re lucky a viral moment.


Here are six social media moments that captured some of the prom season’s fun.

“Rip me out the plastic” challenge


This high schooler broke the internet with her version of Latto’s “Put It On The Floor” challenge, featuring her prom reveal.

Prom before the prom

The parents of this Philadelphia high school senior went all out for her big day. The full set-up included food, beverages, and a lounge area to socialize.

Red carpet moment 

This high-school couple coordinated well with their prom outfits. Their grand entrance caught the attention of social media users.

The square root of 64

Her dress is the perfect combination of bold and creative. She is sure to get a lot of compliments.

A police escort for the win 

Safety first. This high schooler’s parents arranged a police escort for their son’s big day.

A prom queen entered the chat

This high schooler served a look with her all-white attire. It’s giving queen status.

