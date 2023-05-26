‘Rolling out’ celebrates the impact of ‘The Little Mermaid’ with AI cover

Artificial intelligence is quickly changing the rules of engagement in terms for entertainment. From fantasy-driven filters on social media, to mind-blowing musical interpretations from rap legends Biggie and Tupac, AI is the newest buzzword defined as our wildest imagination powered by technology.

In the spirit of imagination, rolling out is celebrating the 2023 release of Disney’s The Little Mermaid with an AI-produced cover dedicated to actress-singer Halle Bailey and the entire cast who personify the belief that representation matters. Rolling out magazine partnered with Allied Moxy and the Saving Our Daughters Cinderellas program for an AI cover and advance screening of the highly anticipated film.

Initial reactions to Halle Bailey being cast as one of Disney’s most beloved and iconic princesses were mixed. While many embraced Bailey as a great fit for the fictional mermaid Ariel, there were hate groups who expressed disappointment in Disney’s decision to deviate from the racial makeup of the original character. During an interview on the “Sherri” daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, Bailey said it brought tears to her eyes seeing Black and Brown girls clutching their Ariel dolls in excitement to see someone who looked like them playing the beloved mermaid.

Realizing the enormity of this remake motivated rolling out publisher Munson Steed to seize the opportunity to celebrate diversity with the help of technology.

“AI is the future, and as a platform representing the Black and Brown experience, it’s important for us to be instrumental in the transformation of today’s media landscape. When you see Halle Bailey’s impact with this movie and the way it has affected children of color, rolling out had a responsibility to have an integral role in promoting this film,” says Steed. “Partnering with Saving Our Daughters on this project was a great opportunity to witness the impact of representation in real time.”

“To see the excitement of the children and the young at heart, watching this beautiful representation of Black and Brown people was so touching! It was a true representation of the world we live in and Disney captured it perfectly. Our girls received the Ariel doll created in the likeness of Halle Bailey, and they were immediately in love. We know the AI version of Ariel on the cover of rolling out is going to create the same excitement for fans across the country,” says Debbie B., co-founder of Saving Our Daughters.

“We are so thankful to Allied Moxy, Saving Our Daughters and rolling out for blessing our girls with this screening of The Little Mermaid. We all had a wonderful time watching the movie, but I truly don’t believe anyone had a better time than the girls. The enthusiasm was overwhelming, and they will talk about this all summer,” adds Mrs. Delaney-Gooden, a teacher from North Douglas Elementary School in Atlanta.

Kay Smith’s three daughters are members of the Saving Our Daughter’s Cinderellas program and she expressed her gratitude at being able to experience the film with them. “My 9-year-old old told me she loved the singing and how Ariel hit all the high notes. She also said she loved the happily ever after. This experience was a blessing and one our girls will never forget,” Smith shares.

For girls of color to be able to envision their own happily ever after is a reality rolling out is committed to.

“With our RIDE conferences, Rolling Out University Initiatives and Sisters with Superpowers programming, we have been a longtime champion for the voices and leadership of women of color. Seeing Black women at the intersection of technology and creativity is a beautiful thing, and this cover was an opportunity for us to contribute to this growth.

“Rolling out has consistently been the voice of urban media. We’re engaged with our communities and see ourselves as a champion of thought leadership, technology and entertainment. Our AI covers will be another opportunity for us to showcase the advancement of technology while celebrating our culture,” Steed says.

Disney’s 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy is in theaters now. For more information on the Saving Our Daughters Cinderellas program, visit www.savingourdaughters.org.

Inside photo credit: Saving Our Daughters