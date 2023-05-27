Blue Ivy joins her mother Beyoncé on stage in Paris, social media users react

On May 26, 2023, Blue Ivy hit the stage in Paris with her mother Beyoncé during the Renaissance Tour performing a dance number to the song “Black Parade.” The dancers all wore silver metallic jumpsuits some featuring a breastplate. Beyoncé wore a sparkly silver top under her breastplate paired with metallic joggers, yet Blue Ivy made her debut with a sparkly silver top, metallic joggers, and shades for an effortless touch.

In the video you see a very proud mom performing next to her daughter on one of her biggest tour venues yet filled with over 80,000 people.

Before she let Blue Ivy have her moment on stage, you can hear Beyoncé say, “Get it, girl!”

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on stage in Paris 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/tXPr2lmfjC — Johnatan (@lacasebleue) May 26, 2023

The night was even more special because not only was Beyoncé proposed to in Paris, but it was the same place Blue Ivy was conceived according to fans. Jay-Z also was in the audience making this a memorable and heartfelt moment.

How It Started vs. How It’s Going pic.twitter.com/kiW8WXevqR — Tyler Carey IS SEEING BEYONCÉ IN AUGUST!! (@mimiscataIog) May 26, 2023

In this video, you can see another angle of her hitting the moves with a strong presence yet laid-back demeanor making her the perfect blend of her mother and father. It seems as if the young icon may find herself headlining her own show in the near future.

Social media users reacted to the videos circulating.

11 YEAR OLD BLUE IVY PERFORMING FOR 80,000 PEOPLE AT HER MOTHER BEYONCÉ’s SOLD OUT SHOW IN PARIS. WHAT A YOUNG ICON. pic.twitter.com/YhWaNf5aYc — oniii (@__Onixivy_) May 26, 2023

I’ve never seen a manager perform with their client before but of course Blue Ivy has never seen a ceiling in her whole life so… — V.Smith (@vincsmith) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy is too stiff for a Beyonce kid but we forget whose genes also participated pic.twitter.com/bCcORR5bM2 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 27, 2023