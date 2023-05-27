Blue Ivy joins her mother Beyoncé on stage in Paris, social media users react

Blue Ivy joins her mother Beyoncé on stage in Paris, social media users react
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On May 26, 2023, Blue Ivy hit the stage in Paris with her mother Beyoncé during the Renaissance Tour performing a dance number to the song “Black Parade.” The dancers all wore silver metallic jumpsuits some featuring a breastplate. Beyoncé wore a sparkly silver top under her breastplate paired with metallic joggers, yet Blue Ivy made her debut with a sparkly silver top, metallic joggers, and shades for an effortless touch.

In the video you see a very proud mom performing next to her daughter on one of her biggest tour venues yet filled with over 80,000 people.


Before she let Blue Ivy have her moment on stage, you can hear Beyoncé say, “Get it, girl!”

The night was even more special because not only was Beyoncé proposed to in Paris, but it was the same place Blue Ivy was conceived according to fans. Jay-Z also was in the audience making this a memorable and heartfelt moment.


In this video, you can see another angle of her hitting the moves with a strong presence yet laid-back demeanor making her the perfect blend of her mother and father. It seems as if the young icon may find herself headlining her own show in the near future.

Social media users reacted to the videos circulating.

