City of East Point hosts Wednesday Wind Down headlined by Blackstreet

On May 24, the City of East Point hosted the “Wednesday Wind Down” summer concert series, presented by Aids Healthcare and powered by the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.

The concert, headlined by Blackstreet, also featured The Soul Cartel Band, international singer Christina Smith, Jacquees, and Keke Wyatt.

The evening was full of old-school and new-school jams, with Jacquees giving the crowd a taste of the new before he performed a list of his hit songs which included “B.E.D.,” “You,” “Your Peace,” and “At the Club.”

Backstreet ended the night and took it back old school with their hit songs “Don’t Leave Me,” “Before I Let You Go,” and “No Diggity.”

Over the years, the concert series has also featured big names such as Goodie Mob and Outkast.

Jeffrey Reeves, the director of public works for the city of East Point, told rolling out that he plans to keep the concert free of charge for the community. The concert is set to occur every fourth Wednesday of the month from May to September.