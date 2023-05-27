Shannon Sharpe is looking to reward $50K to someone with information on robbery

On May 26, 2023, TMZ reported that Shannon Sharpe experienced a burglary in his Los Angeles home where $1 million dollars worth of items were stolen. The break-in reportedly happened on May 19, 2023, when expensive watches, designer bags, and jewelry were all taken.

Law enforcement shared with TMZ Sports, that Sharpe had left his home in the early evening which led to the break-in happening between the times of 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry, but after returning with friends that evening he knew something wasn’t right. He then proceeded to get the police involved after noticing missing items.

As of now, there have not been any leads or arrests made after the break-in was reported but Sharpe is actively searching for a possible witness or anyone who may know details.

As the investigation is ongoing, Sharpe has announced that he plans to award $50K for information that can point police enforcement in the right direction.

Despite all of this, Sharpe who is a three-time Super Bowl Champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer, seems pretty unphased. As someone who is pretty active on social media and even has a podcast on FOX Sports called “Club Shay Shay,” he has yet to publicly make a statement on the matter.