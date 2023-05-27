Tyrese has sad revelation about his ex-wife during their divorce trial

Tyrese is never shy about expressing his emotions on social media, especially when it comes to his love life. In his most recent outburst, he talked about his marriage to Samantha Lee Gibson from 2017 and 2020.

The two are still going through a divorce, and Tyrese says he’s found out some things about the marriage that he didn’t realize until now.

“I left the courtroom during my divorce trial, and I realized it was never love, it was just a transaction,” Tyrese said in a video posted on social media.

“We did a whole marriage and did the whole duration of a child and started a family, just to find out it was all about money, status, and transaction,” Tyrese said. “Imagine me being the only actor in a relationship, to then realize I was in a relationship for five years with one of the best actors I’ve ever met in my f—— life.”

In April 2023, Tyrese was ordered to pay around $636,000 in child support and lawyers’ fees in the custody battle with Gibson. He was also instructed to pay $237,944 to his ex-wife and $399,000 to her attorney.