Detroit Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Aretha Franklin on 25th anniversary of her only DSO performance

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) kicked off a weekend of musical celebrations in honor of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on Friday, May 26.

The PNC Pops series was sponsored by title sponsor PNC Bank, who partnered with the DSO to bring a series of four concerts in honor of the Queen, conducted by DSO Assistant Conductor Na’Zir McFadden (in his series debut) and featured acclaimed vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson, and Blaine Alden Krauss, and pianist John Boswell.

McFadden, the concert’s conductor, felt honored to pay tribute to the Queen in his series debut.

“From listening to her songs with my grandmother to now performing her work onstage, I feel very connected to the music of Aretha Franklin. It’s an honor to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul here in Detroit, the city that meant so much to her. We’re thrilled to celebrate her legacy and hope audiences will feel the passion of Aretha’s music; we’re certainly feeling it onstage!”

The symphony orchestra, which previously celebrated the life and career of Franklin in January 2023 with the world premiere of RESPECT in Concert, played flawlessly during the opening night’s event. In addition to singing, the story-telling by the lead vocalists were entertaining and beautifully colored the songs that were sang. Lead vocalists Lawrence, Adkisson and Krauss brought the audience to it’s feet several times during the evening, from the opening songs of Precious Lord, Amazing Grace, and Son of a Preacher Man, to iconic hits including Natural Woman, Bridge Over Troubled Water, “Nessun Dorma” and the closing song, Respect.

In addition to the concert portion of the evening, the DSO hosted specially curated activities throughout the venue, including an exclusive photo exhibit, a pink 1956 Cadillac on display, book giveaway, specialty cocktail, and photo opportunities.

The photo exhibit showcased photos by Linda Solomon, a nationally recognized, award winning photojournalist and member of the prestigious Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. The exhibit displayed more than 30 photos of Franklin taken during her first and only DSO performance in November 1998. The exhibit celebrates the 25th anniversary of Franklin’s appearances and behind-the-scenes rehearsal photography, plus images of Franklin around Detroit, some never before seen.

Popularized by Franklin’s 1985 single, Freeway of Love, an iconic 1956 pink Cadillac was on display in the venue’s William Davidson Atrium. The vehicle was loaned by Stuart Popp and gave the audience the perfect backdrop for photos in remembrance of the Queen. The audience was also able to enjoy a specialty “Pink Cadillac Margarita” cocktail named in honor of the famed vehicle.

Cadillac was also a proud sponsor, and their head of multicultural marketing, Juanita Slappy, attended the opening night performance. “Cadillac’s influence in music and culture strikes a harmonious balance, captivating hearts while inspiring desire. This alluring connection fuels artistic appreciation and the brand’s visibility as Cadillac effortlessly orchestrates the perfect fusion of style, emotion, and aspiration,” Slappy heartfeltly said.

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin kicked off on Friday, May 26 at 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Subsequent performances were held on Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m. at Orchestra Hall in Detroit.

For more info, please visit DSO.org. Photo gallery courtesy DSO, Photo credit: Sarah Smarch.