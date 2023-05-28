Halle Bailey’s aunt and grandpa have emotional reaction to ‘The Little Mermaid’

On May 26, 2023, Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring lead actress Halle Bailey hit the theatres to an overwhelming response. According to the Box Office, with just previews alone they have racked up about 10.3 million dollars and they are projecting over 100 million dollars for the Memorial Day Weekend. On opening day, the film was available to watch in about 4,320 different theatres.

While Friday, May 26, was a big day for Halle Bailey, her aunt, and grandpa captured their reactions to the film while sharing a full-circle moment.

“This man, whose dad picked cotton, his granddaughter is the star of the biggest film in the entire world. His father picked cotton in South Carolina [at five-years- old]. On top of that, Halle’s grandmother picked tobacco in South Carolina as a child,” Bailey’s aunt shared.

The video showed Bailey’s aunt embracing her father and both seemed emotional, yet proud to witness and live this moment alongside Halle.

Hally Bailey is not only making history at this moment, but she is also breaking barriers in an industry that did not always embrace people of color.

She is truly living her ancestors’ wildest dreams and will not only inspire young girls, but women everywhere, that no dream is too big.