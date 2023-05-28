Jeffrey Reeves explains how East Point created Atlanta’s top free concert

East Point is home to the best free entertainment of the summer in Metro Atlanta. Every fourth Wednesday of the month between May and August from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the city hosts Wednesday Wind Down In The Point, where entertainers perform free shows for the town. On May 24, the event were headlined by Keke Wyatt, Jacquees and Blackstreet. Christina Smith and Soul Cartel also performed.

During the event, East Point Director of public works Jeffrey Reeves spoke to rolling out about the concert series.

What is it like to get Wind Down Wednesday to start back up again this summer?

This is our show. We jump it off around 5 p.m. I emcee the show, and then I turn it over to V-103. We had Christina Smith, who is a Canadian singer. We had a couple of other small acts like Soul Cartel to come on and Keke Wyatt. So, yeah. That’s the first show we’re jumping off for the summer, and everybody’s live.

How did you all go about getting sponsorships?

Man, good question. I’m glad you asked that. So we started off just doing this internally. Now, the primary sponsor for this show is the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia. So we also have the Atlanta Business Bureau and organizations like that doing things for us.

Why are these shows free?

Once everybody comes out, they enjoy what’s going on. We do our thing. It’s a free concert. We want to keep it free. The sponsorships have increased. As long as we can continue to do that, this is going to be our spot.

How did you all get Goodie Mob and Outkast?

Those cats are from Tri-Cities High School. Those are local boys, so we reached out to them. [East Point councilwoman Sharon] Shropshire grew up with them. The brains behind this is [Shropshire]. She’s cool with them, so she brought them on out. We should have some more people- we should have a hot summer, man. We’ve got some people coming, so keep your eyes open for what we’re going to do this summer.

Where can people keep up with this summer’s schedule?

You can go to eastpointcity.org, look up Wednesday Wind Down and everything will be on there. If you want to be a vendor, or you want to be a sponsor, go to eastpointcity.org.