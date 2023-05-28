Tasha K files for bankrutpcy after Cardi B seizes small amount

Tasha K reported in court documents that she has less than $100 in her checking account
Tasha K files for bankrutpcy after Cardi B seizes small amount
Blogger and YouTuber Tash K (Image source: Instagram – @unwinewithtashak)

Disgraced and defanged YouTuber Tasha K’s once-thriving and lucrative blogging career now lies in complete and irreparable ruin.

The gossip trafficker, née Latasha Transrina Kebe, filed for bankruptcy this past week after rapper Cardi B seized another $640 from her account, according to legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk. 


As has been reported ad nauseam, Cardi successfully filed a civil lawsuit against Tasha K in federal court in Atlanta after she not only defamed Cardi B with falsities, she refused to take the material down off her YouTube page in spite of repeated admonishments. Tasha accused Cardi of contracting herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute, and allegedly having had an addiction to cocaine.

After winning the suit, the jury awarded Cardi $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees in January 2023. Tasha appealed the judgment but the decision was later upheld by the presiding judge. 


Grudgingly, Tasha apologized to Cardi B after the federal judge rejected her attempts to overturn the jury verdict. Later, as Cardi B exercised legal options to seize Tasha’s property to satisfy the judgment, Tasha K admitted publicly that she does not have the resources to reconcile her debt to Cardi.

Per her Chapter 11 filing, Tasha claims she only has $95 left in her Chase Bank account.

