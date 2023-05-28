Tasha K files for bankrutpcy after Cardi B seizes small amount

Disgraced and defanged YouTuber Tasha K’s once-thriving and lucrative blogging career now lies in complete and irreparable ruin.

The gossip trafficker, née Latasha Transrina Kebe, filed for bankruptcy this past week after rapper Cardi B seized another $640 from her account, according to legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.

As has been reported ad nauseam, Cardi successfully filed a civil lawsuit against Tasha K in federal court in Atlanta after she not only defamed Cardi B with falsities, she refused to take the material down off her YouTube page in spite of repeated admonishments. Tasha accused Cardi of contracting herpes, using a beer bottle as a sex toy when she was an exotic dancer, working as a prostitute, and allegedly having had an addiction to cocaine.

After winning the suit, the jury awarded Cardi $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees in January 2023. Tasha appealed the judgment but the decision was later upheld by the presiding judge.

Grudgingly, Tasha apologized to Cardi B after the federal judge rejected her attempts to overturn the jury verdict. Later, as Cardi B exercised legal options to seize Tasha’s property to satisfy the judgment, Tasha K admitted publicly that she does not have the resources to reconcile her debt to Cardi.

Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it! 🙈 But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck…🥂 You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid… 🥂 pic.twitter.com/YABMPEPRY9 — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) April 21, 2023

Per her Chapter 11 filing, Tasha claims she only has $95 left in her Chase Bank account.