Tina Turner fans blast Beyoncé and Jay-Z for lyrics mocking her beating

Tina Turner fans are roasting Beyoncé and Jay-Z for allegedly mocking the infamous domestic violence perpetrated by Ike Turner against his wife.

Turner passed away near the city of Zürich, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023, following a bout with cancer.

Turner devotees reminded the public of the 2013 song “Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Hov that included the following lyrics.

“Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play/ Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae/Said eat the cake, Anna Mae!.”

Of course, the “eat the cake, Anna Mae!” order was made famous and infamous by Laurence Fishburne, who portrayed Ike Turner, in the 1993 classic What’s Love Got to Do With It? starring Academy Award-nominee Angela Bassett.

There was little to no outcry when the song dropped back in 2013. However, 10 years later in the aftermath of the death of the Queen of Rock N Roll, Turner fans have plenty to say about what they see as poor taste exhibited by Jay and Bey.

I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that 'Drunk in Love' lyric making fun of Tina Turner's abuse from Ike… — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 24, 2023

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her. Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023

Some fans were particularly repulsed that Queen Bey would collaborate on such a song given the platitudes she has bestowed upon Turner her entire career.

The criticism came after Beyoncé took to her website to mourn and celebrate Turner’s career.

“I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience,” Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram page.

“You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Others defended Beyoncé or said that the infamous movie scene was a fabrication.

This isn't true however the Eat the cake NEVER happened it's completely fabricated pic.twitter.com/WVIkHy2BCU — Akiresatmidnight The OG (@AkiresHenri) May 25, 2023