Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan a ‘horrible player’

The depths of Scottie Pippen’s searing resentment toward former teammate Michael Jordan have been shockingly unveiled in recent years.

But now Pippen, a Hall of Fame forward for the Chicago Bulls, is taking the shade to another level when he uttered his outlandish belief that Jordan was a “horrible player” before he arrived.

Pippen unloaded on MJ during an interview on former teammate Stacey King’s podcast, “Gimme the Hotsauce,” where he also claims that Jordan was a “horrible teammate” and that he “ruined” the game.

The man called Pip continues to harbor bitterness toward MJ and the game because he believes his contribution to the six-title-winning dynasty called the Chicago Bulls have been vastly undervalued.

He also has gone volcanic against Jordan after the airing of the record-breaking documentary, “The Last Dance,” that left Pippen “disappointed” at how he was characterized and allegedly played up Jordan’s accomplishments.

“LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball, and there’s no comparison to him. None. So does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game? I’ll leave that up for [debate], because I don’t believe that there’s a great player,” Pippen explains to King.

“Because our game is a team game, and one player can’t do it. I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys seen him play. He’s a horrible player, he was horrible to play with. He was all one on one, he’s shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning, everybody forgot who he was.”

Listen to the explosive Pippen interview in its entirety.