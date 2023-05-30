Bishop T.D. Jakes’ daughter snatches off her wig during sermon (video)

The daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, momentarily abandoned superficial decorum and appearance when she snatched off her wig during her sermon, electrifying the congregation inside the Potter’s House.

“I really don’t care, because none of this is really necessary,” Jakes Roberts exclaimed before a thunderous ovation within the cavernous church in Dallas. “If the wig stays on or not, if the shoes stay on or not, I know what I’m really here for. I understand that I came here to be locked in on something, so you can make the memes and make the videos. One thing I know for sure is that me and God are locked in on the word, and if this is a distraction then let if fall off.”

Unbothered and undeterred, Jakes Roberts calmly hands her wig to the woman standing on the stage and then continues her sermon.

The congregation leaped to their feet with rousing applause. Many arms shot up in approval while some women could be seen taking off their own wigs.

The energy inside the famed Potter’s House was infectious and the surge of electricity seemed to power the rest of Jakes Roberts’ message.

“God says sometimes you need to see it from the platform so you can do it from your platform. It ain’t always gon’ be cute. It ain’t always gon’ be pretty, but one thing for sure, it’s gone always be God and I don’t care what they say about me!” she said.

At the conclusion of the service, Jakes Roberts posted a video of the viral moment of spontaneity.

“Today I was preaching and I could feel my wig slipping. My message was more important to me than maintaining my appearance so I took it off, locked in, and kept preaching,” she wrote in part. “What moved me the most was seeing how many women joined me in getting courageously vulnerable, real, and free. Literally, wigs coming off everywhere. I can’t even imagine what God is going to do in September when we gather for Woman Evolve.”

You can listen to Jakes Roberts’ sermon in its entirety below.