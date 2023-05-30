DJ Clark Kent claims that Biggie Smalls was killed because Tupac lied

The sage of Biggie Smalls continues, as Angie Martinez has created a podcast titled “Iconic Records” where she talks to people who were close to the rapper.

In the fifth episode titled “My Downfall,” Martinez spoke with DJ Clark Kent, who worked with Biggie Smalls on his album Life After Death. During the interview, Kent spoke about an incident when things got violent backstage after a random person asked Biggie “Why’d you do that to [Tupac],” referring to when Shakur was robbed and shot at a recording studio.

“[Biggie] slapped the s— out of him,” Kent said. “He deserved that, because [Biggie] didn’t do that.”

Tupac was convinced that Biggie was the person that set him up, and that was the start of the beef between the two rappers.

“Biggie is dead because Pac lied. If he doesn’t lie, we don’t have the east coast and west coast beef,” Kent said. “He’s dead because he lied.

“He said that Biggie set him up,” Kent insisted. “You know Biggie didn’t set you up, you know he didn’t know you were coming to the studio. Why would you say that? That’s the reason they took our mans from us.”

Kent claims that Tupac “1,000 percent” knew that Biggie had nothing to do with the shooting, and he didn’t want to say what really happened.