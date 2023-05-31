Janet Jackson energizes the crowd at Xcel Energy Center

The last time Janet Jackson performed in Minnesota was in 2019, so fans were very excited that Jackson’s Together Again Tour stopped at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

As the opening act, Ludacris wanted to make sure he welcomed Minnesota to his hometown of Atlanta with his hit song “Welcome to Atlanta.” His energy kept the fans on their feet as he performed a litany of his hit songs. His Southern hospitality helped loosen up concertgoers as they danced to “How Low” and “My Chick Bad.” Ludacris was surprised that so many of his fans who had been rocking with him over his 23-year career remembered every word to “What’s Your Fantasy.”

Jackson came to the stage draped in a purple coat as the curtain rose, looking fierce and beautiful. Fans belted out the loudest screams and hand claps as Ms. Jackson did her signature stare down to the crowd. Opening the show with a soft melody, “Damita Jo,” then hitting them with the “Together Again” remix. She also performed some songs for the first time on this tour.

Every act brought a new outfit change. Fans loved it when Jackson slowed the music down with “When We Ooooo.” Which lead to slow jams “Together Again,” “Come Back To Me,” “Let’s Wait A While” and many more. The hits kept coming from beginning to end, and her energy never wavered. A song fans anxiously anticipated was her hit song with the late great King of Pop, Michael Jackson, “Scream.”

Fans left the venue raving about Jackson’s one-hour and thirty-minute show, from the set list to the costume changes to the choreography.