Kevin Tolbert discusses politics, business, and community with new weekly event

These conversations take place every Tuesday from 5:00 PM through 7:00 PM all throughout the region. Another key goal is to showcase the range of new establishments that have opened all through the region and a mix of some of the more established places as well. The first event was Tuesday, May 16th at Sloppy Crab in Detroit. Over one hundred people enjoyed an enlightening and sometimes humorous conversation with one of Detroit’s more famous residents, Hill Harper. Harper is currently weighing a decision to enter the race for Senate so the conversation ranged from politics, fatherhood, and activism. “This was an incredible experience to talk about solutions, engagement, and innovation that will uplift and empower our communities.”, said Harper.