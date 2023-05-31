Kevin Tolbert discusses politics, business, and community with new weekly event

A new twist to happy hour has arrived in Metro Detroit titled “Conversations With Kevin Tolbert.” Conversations is a weekly event on Tuesdays during the summer that mixes conversations with politicians, business owners, and community leaders with incredible venues, food and drink specials, and good times. Tolbert came up with the idea for the event because, after years of activism in the Democratic Party and NAACP, he recognized that many meetings were struggling to get people to attend. “I want to bring new lifeblood into the multitude of important initiatives that are going on, but instead of always trying to get the people to the meeting, I decided to bring a snippet of those meetings to the people,” said Tolbert.
These conversations take place every Tuesday from 5:00 PM through 7:00 PM all throughout the region. Another key goal is to showcase the range of new establishments that have opened all through the region and a mix of some of the more established places as well. The first event was Tuesday, May 16th at Sloppy Crab in Detroit. Over one hundred people enjoyed an enlightening and sometimes humorous conversation with one of Detroit’s more famous residents, Hill Harper. Harper is currently weighing a decision to enter the race for Senate so the conversation ranged from politics, fatherhood, and activism. “This was an incredible experience to talk about solutions, engagement, and innovation that will uplift and empower our communities.”, said Harper.
For more information on the series and a schedule of events see ConversationsMI on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram or conversationsmi.com