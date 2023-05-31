Nick Cannon called ‘garbage’ for joking about impregnating WWE star (video)

TV and radio host Nick Cannon is getting trounced on social media for joking about impregnating WWE champion Bianca Belair — all while her husband was standing there watching Cannon lasciviously thrusting his pelvis at his wife.

The popular Belair and her husband Montez Ford, also an aspiring wrestler, were on the most recent episode of the hit series “Wild N’ Out” as Cannon began to battle rap her.

With Belair and husband Ford watching, Cannon began to spit bars that were taken from Will Smith’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”:

“There [are] a couple of guys who were up to no good; they started making trouble in my neighborhood.”

However, things quickly took an uncomfortable turn as he approached the Raw Women’s Champion, and said, “I get in one little fight; my mom got scared because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair.”

As Cannon, 40, was wrapping up the last line, he simulated grinding on Belair’s leg as he said “impregnate,” which caused her husband to throw up his hands in exasperation.

Nick Cannon is pure garbage pic.twitter.com/5I40M0e5ru — ✨Mo (@ThatIsJustMo) May 26, 2023

Others said that visitors to the show should know that the show gets grimy and that regular intervals of uncouth utterings should be expected.

you go on wild and out you better be ready for this. and a lot more. Plus Nick Cannon has impregnated all but about 10 women on the planet why is this surprising? — Steve Mullins (@stevenpmullins) May 26, 2023

Bruh outta pocket for this, Ford should’ve checked him right then and I bet that would’ve ended the episode — Not Apollo Crews Either!!🤬🥋 7/8♋️ (@dlew48) May 26, 2023