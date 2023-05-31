Skip Bayless has brutal name for Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The sports world’s most notorious and reviled troller was at his inflammatory best on Tuesday, May 30. “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless assigned the Boston Celtics’ two superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a brutal nickname after their surprisingly subpar play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the Celtics were unceremoniously stomped at home on Memorial Day in game 7, 103-84, to the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the South Beach franchise earned the trip to the championship round against the Denver Nuggets on June 1.

With the Celtics’ once-promising season now in tatters after the heartbreaking elimination, Bayless sized up Tatum and Brown for special condemnation.

“For the whole series – for seven games – Jayson Tatum had 26 [turnovers] and Jaylen Brown had 25. So you’re hammering on one guy, but they are the turnover twins. They turn it over as a twosome the way nobody has ever turned it over,” Bayless proclaimed on Fox Sports’ Undisputed.

"[Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown] are the turnover twins. They turned it over as a twosome the way nobody has ever turned it over… It's hard when your 2 stars turn it over that much and miss each 36 threes in 7 games." —Skip Bayless (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/cA93sQAXyT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2023

Bayless lamented Brown’s substandard ball-handling ability and cooked Tatum for “shaky basketball IQ” for fumbling on the goal line of destiny — especially when you consider that the Celtics crawled back up from a 0-3 hole only to lose at home.

“It is high volume turnovers. It’s hard when your two stars turn it over that much, and miss – each – 36 three’s in seven games, you’re going to lose.”

The Game 7 calamity authored by Brown and Tatum comes just 36 hours after their shared euphoria when the Celtics came through on a miraculous last-second shot to temporarily stave off elimination in Game 6. Below, the two seemed stunned that they didn’t lose in Miami.

Most fans and pundits had picked the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference Championship in Game 7 on their home floor in Boston. But Butler and teammate Caleb Martin of the Heat shocked the sports world, leaving a despondent Tatum to try to perform an autopsy of the Celtics’ awful outing.