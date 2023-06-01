Knicks’ Josh Hart enjoys drinking wife’s breast milk; NBA fans respond

New York Knicks ballplayer Josh Hart incurred the wrath of the sports world when he offered unsolicited information about his intimate activities with his wife.

Hart, without prompting or provocation, asked social media about the taste of breast milk, which incited jokes and memes from fans and friends alike.

Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Former teammate C.J. McCollum actually answered the question, suggesting that breast milk is comparable to almond milk, to which Hart responded with:

Not going to lie to you bro…it’s better https://t.co/su6nRCwgrc — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Current teammate Jalen Brunson also laughed at Hart and told him to lose his number for having the audacity to come on social media with such a cringe-worthy question.

Nah bro no BS delete my number https://t.co/ApNQ26pplN — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) May 31, 2023

Nice knowing you @joshhart make sure help on the way pic.twitter.com/9ToQSyuhHv — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) May 31, 2023

Another NBA star, De’Aaron Fox, was more sympathetic as Hart just became a new father.

😂😂😂😂 bro I know every new dad wondered https://t.co/AQiRw9mKrA — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 31, 2023

Hart and his wife Shannon entered parenthood officially on May 12, 2023, after she gave birth to twin boys.

Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN’s “First Take,” also made fun of Hart, but also said he “hopes” that Hart remains a New York Knick.