Knicks’ Josh Hart enjoys drinking wife’s breast milk; NBA fans respond

Fans and friends clown Hart for asking such a random question as this
Josh Hart (image source: Instagram – @joshhart)

New York Knicks ballplayer Josh Hart incurred the wrath of the sports world when he offered unsolicited information about his intimate activities with his wife.

Hart, without prompting or provocation, asked social media about the taste of breast milk, which incited jokes and memes from fans and friends alike.


Former teammate C.J. McCollum actually answered the question, suggesting that breast milk is comparable to almond milk, to which Hart responded with:

Current teammate Jalen Brunson also laughed at Hart and told him to lose his number for having the audacity to come on social media with such a cringe-worthy question.


Another NBA star, De’Aaron Fox, was more sympathetic as Hart just became a new father.

Hart and his wife Shannon entered parenthood officially on May 12, 2023, after she gave birth to twin boys.

Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN’s “First Take,” also made fun of Hart, but also said he “hopes” that Hart remains a New York Knick.

