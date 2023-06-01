Latto teases collaboration with Cardi B (video)

Flavorful emcee Latto is putting some spices in the promotion of her upcoming collaboration with fellow spitter Cardi B for the single “Put It On Da Floor” remix that’s set to drop on June 2, 2023

“I put it on the floor, and, now, I’m about to put it on the floor again. Remix this Friday!” Latto exclaimed as she tears off a black plastic bag to unveil the Bronx, New York-born bombshell, Cardi.

#Latto just announced that #CardiB will be on her

“Put It On Da Floor” remix dropping this Friday 👀🔥 What are your thoughts Classmates?!? #TPRMediaGroup#TheProgressReport pic.twitter.com/0PktHVPjJM — The Progress Report Media Group (@TPRMediaGroup) June 1, 2023

“Put It On Da Floor” will join “Lottery” (featuring Lu Kala) and “Don’t Play With It” (assisted by Lola Brooke and Yung Miami) as the major cuts Latto has dropped this year.

Conversely, this will be Cardi B’s first official single of 2023 after a busy 2022. Last year, Cardi was featured on a slew of tracks, including “Hot S—” (with Ye West and Lil Durk), on Rosalía’s “Despechá,” and “Tomorrow 2” (featuring GloRilla) that peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard pop charts.