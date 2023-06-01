‘Rogers: The Musical’ is coming to Disney Adventure Park

All my Cap fans I hope you’re ready. Disneyland Resort announced that “Rogers: The Musical” a fictional work from the Disney+ will soon come to life at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park. The all-new, one-act live theater production will perform for a limited time beginning June 30, 2023.

The production features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers (Captain America) joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. A classic tale of heroes, time travel and romance, the musical will take audiences on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and defending the free world.