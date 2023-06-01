Soulja Boy turns back the clock with new dance challenge (video)

The rapper has gone back to his roots
Soulja Boy turns back the clock with new dance challenge (video)
Soulja Boy (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Soulja Boy is back with a new dance, and this one is chock-full of nostalgia. The 32-year-old industry shifter’s new challenge is the “lean then snap.” It incorporates elements of lean with it, rock with it as well as crank dat.

The full song is two minutes. The sound is Soulja Boy’s trademark with a self-produced, simple bass-heavy beat, a catchy repetitive hook and freestyle verses.


Soulja Boy posted another clip of him doing the dance and asked his Twitter followers who was going to be the next person to join the challenge.

The timing of the challenge with the 2000s influence may appear to be random to some fans.


Soulja Boy’s challenge, however, aligns with one of the hottest movements in hip-hop for 2023. Houston rapper Tisakorean is currently touring for his latest album, Let Me Update My Status, a project dedicated to the mid-2000s era pioneered by Soulja Boy with a touch of The Neptunes’ inspiration. Once Soulja Boy posted his latest challenge, some fans asked him to work with Tisakorean.

Soulja Boy hasn’t acknowledged Tisakorean on Twitter yet. In May, Soulja Boy released his latest album, Soulja Season, which is 10 tracks.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles