Shavannia Williams hopes to spread message of inclusion with Look Up Atlanta

Shavannia Williams is the director of strategic partnerships for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.

In this position, she oversees key transformational initiatives; sustainability; corporate social responsibility; diversity, equity, and inclusion, and works with cross-functional partners to strengthen community engagement and expand the overall brand visibility of its campus, which includes Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia International Plaza, Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On July 1, 2023, Williams will be producing the first Georgia Talent Showcase during the Authority’s signature event, Look Up Atlanta, in Centennial Olympic Park.

Williams shared her vision to connect with the community through this event.

What can attendees expect to see at Look Up Atlanta?

Get ready because this is the event. We are now hosting a Fourth of July experience and party, unlike any other city. Atlanta is certainly the place to be for the Fourth of July weekend. We are proud to be able to announce a new partnership. We are partnering with Wild Leap, the brewery right in downtown Atlanta. Everyone who attends this year’s event will be able to try the custom look-up ladder in addition to other wild beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. Such as their delicious strawberry mango martini and the grapefruit peach. Other partners include our Hometown Heroes, Coca-Cola, Delta, and Gray TV are partnering with us. Our very special experience for VIPs includes front-row seating, a swag bag, curated food and beverage experience, and complimentary parking close to the park. It’s going to be fun with music and entertainment.

The sports teams are all going to be activating at this event including the Falcons, [the] Dream, the Hawks, and Atlanta United will be at Look Up Atlanta. The other thing that I want to talk to you all about is the first Georgia Music Showcase. This event is really special for us because we want to showcase the best talent in Georgia. We know that Georgia has a lot of musical icons and that goes back to Ray Charles, diverse acts between Usher and Zac Brown Band and of course new artists such as Latto. We want to see who was going to join that group of talent and be the next icon that comes out of Georgia. It is amazing. The talent is right here in Georgia.

How did you all incorporate diversity and inclusion for this event?

We want to develop and showcase all of the talent here. One of the reasons why we are so proud to be able to partner with a local business like Wild Leap Atlanta. As you said, it’s not just about attorneys or medical doctors, but recognizing that in this ecosystem, we all have to thrive. To thrive, we need to be one, and that’s one of the core values at the Georgia World Congress Center authority. It is, we are one. This is an experience to showcase the best of Atlanta in all categories.