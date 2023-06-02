‘The Blackening’ cast ready to usher in Juneteenth with big laughs

The Blackening follows a group of Black college friends reuniting for a Juneteenth holiday getaway only to become trapped by a twisted killer. As they fight for their lives, their Blackness is tested. This week, rolling out caught up with the cast. The Blackening opens in theaters June 16.

