On June 3, 2023 200 students from the City Colleges of Chicago came together to celebrate earning their high school diplomas. Representatives from all six city colleges packed the gym at Malcolm X College.

The Illinois High School Recognition Ceremony is a result of the hard work these adult students have taken on. Many of these students have overcome obstacles and hardships to take one more step toward a higher education, entering the workforce or starting a business.

City Colleges of Chicago offers free classes to everyone in Chicago and the State of Illinois who want to earn their Illinois High School Diploma (formerly known as GED).

“This is an accomplishment. I have kids and I can’t tell them to finish school and I didn’t finish school. I want to show them that education is the right path. I was supposed to graduate in 2013 and 10 years later I’m graduating and it means a lot to me.” said James Langston who earned his high school diploma from Kennedy King College.

The City Colleges of Chicago offer up a robust curriculum that helps to provide a boost to Chicagoans wanting to start or resume their college education. This type of support paves the way to economic empowerment and thriving communities.

The spirit of the day was bright and the theme was “It’s never too late to go back to school.”

Take a look at a few pictures from the Illinois High School Diploma Recognition Ceremony below.