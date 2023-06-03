Taylor Swift Tour Sparks Unusual Trend Of Fans Wearing Adult Diapers At Her Concerts

By Bibhu Pattnaik

Pop diva Taylor Swift is on her “Eras” Tour, which kicked off at the State Farm Stadium near Phoenix earlier in March.





Earlier this month, while performing during a downpour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Swift called the show the “rainiest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at MetLife Stadium on May 27, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. KEVIN MAZUR/BENZINGA

Among her die-hard fans at the concert were some who resorted to unconventional means, such as wearing adult diapers, to ensure they didn’t miss a single moment of her Eras Tour concert.

According to a report by Insider, many TikTok users shared videos contemplating or even actualizing a unique strategy to incorporate adult diapers into their concert attire, all to prevent any mishaps during the stadium event.

On May 18, a TikTok user shared a video capturing a friend assisting another in securing an adult diaper. The device was cleverly hidden beneath a shimmering gold dress adorned with tassels.

Another TikTok user incorporated a diaper into their outfit. “No one knows I’m wearing a diaper for this,” they wrote on a May 19 TikTok clip of themselves inside the stadium.

Earlier in March, a TikTok user called therealkatherine said she planned to buy an 18-piece pack of adult diapers for the Houston stop of the tour, Insider reported.

“The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I’m not missing a minute of it,” she said.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. NATASHA MOUSTACHE/BENZINGA

According to the report, some YouTubers planned to go to the bathroom during the ten-minute version of “All Too Well” because everyone would want to listen to it, and the song would still play when they returned.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts father recently paid $21,000 to get last-minute tickets to a Taylor Swift concert for his daughter and her friends.

One TikTok user stated the rash after wearing the diaper was worth it, according to the New York Post.

“Some Taylor Swift fans say they’re wearing adult diapers to her concerts, so they don’t miss any songs,” said ABC7 in a tweet.

