Aimé Mukendi Jr. explains how Metric Mate technology improves gym performance

Aimé Mukendi Jr. is a certified life coach, a best-selling author, and a Metric Mate athlete with a master of science in creativity change and leadership. With his extensive social platform and internet following, he demonstrates daily how he remains inspired and dedicated through by family and spirituality.

Mukendi opened up about his fitness journey and how Metric Mate technology has taken it to the next level.

How did you become an athlete for Metric Mate?

I connected with the owners of Metric Mate in early 2021 and was blown away by the advanced technology. The ability to track workout performance, endurance, and power without using pen and paper, or taking notes between workouts saves so much time.

How has Metric Mate improved your overall workout goals?

Metric Mate has provided me with a constant barometer of where my overall fitness and strength lie from my upper and lower body. It also has provided so many opportunities to connect with other fitness influencers and gym owners across the country.

How do you incorporate exercise and clean eating into your daily routine?

The gym is my therapy and my sanctuary. I’ve had multiple surgeries since moving to Atlanta and the gym and my diet have had a direct impact on my pockets. The more in shape I’m in the more money I make. It’s always a great payoff and the ladies love … well, this summer will be fun.

How do you encourage others to improve their fitness journey?

Every fitness journey is personalized. I encourage people to approach their year based on their vacation or big events like an actor or actress training for a big action film. Maybe for three months, you go super strict for those few weeks of pleasure while allowing your body to get all that it needs in the off-season. Consistency is key. For some people, a daily walk may be a lifelong sustainable fitness journey, [while] for others taking hikes or using calisthenics is the way or it maybe weightlifting for someone else. The main goal is to do what works for your body and maintain it.

Are you currently training for something specific?

I’m currently partnered with Metric Mate to host monthly fitness events across the Atlanta area. I offer personalized coaching both in-person and virtual as well.

How does it feel to know you represent a Black-owned brand that was featured on Shark Tank?

It’s special. It’s a huge part of what drew me to Metric Mate. Oftentimes we are the models and not the lab rats, but with Metric Mate we are the mad scientists on the back end and the ones doing the athletic workouts. It’s a microcosm of my experience in Atlanta so far.

What’s next for you?

On June 24, at 10 a.m. [in] Ponce City Market, we will be hosting a Metric Mate Fitness event, so I look forward to seeing you and other members of the rolling out community [there].