Latto and Cardi B’s ‘Put It On Da Floor’ racks up millions of views (video)

Diddy has already declared that his “Acting Bad” collaboration with girlfriend Yung Miami is the “song of the summer.”

Latto and Cardi B, however, have a lot to say about that with their own joint hit.

The rappers’ new cut “Put It On Da Floor Again” just dropped and it has already soared to nearly four million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours.

The original single had already amassed 100K different video creations on TikTok. Therefore, coming up with a different iteration of the hit song made sense.

Latto ft. Cardi B ‘Put It on Da Floor Again’ has now surpassed 3 million views on YouTube. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l23upQi8S2 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 3, 2023

Furthermore, Cardi B has proved to be a collaborator’s dream match. Just recently, Cardi helped GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” to explode in pop culture. And her collaboration with Meegan Thee Stallion on the risque single “WAP” made that the song of the summer in 2021.

Meanwhile, Latto is having a bona fide breakout year. She’s already been honored at Billboard’s Woman in Music Powerhouse, put on an acclaimed set at Coachella in April (which was directed by Teyana Taylor), nominated as the best new artist at the 2023 Grammys, and even had a few collaborations on her own such as Tia Corinne’s “Freaky T” and Mello Buckzz “Boom Pt. 2.”

With “Put In On Da Floor Again,” Latto continues her upward trajectory toward superstar status in the rap game.