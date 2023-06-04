Stephen A. Smith recruiting Shannon Sharpe to ‘First Take’

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe just became a free agent, and he’s already being recruited to another team.

The legendary tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens quit the popular daytime sports talk show “Undisputed” on FS1 opposite professional troll Skip Bayless.

Days after Sharpe was bought out by the producers of “Undisputed,” Smith made it known that he would support Sharpe being a regular football and sports commentator on “First Take,” the leader in sports talk on TV.

Sharpe’s last show is scheduled to be on the final day of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat.

“I don’t know what his plans are, I don’t know what he’s trying to pursue, I don’t know what he’s after. But if Shannon Sharpe needs me, I’m happy to be here for him,” Smith said on the “Stephen A. Smith Show” on Friday. “And if that included him wanting to come on “First Take”, the bosses at ESPN know that is something that I would support.”

As a part of his buyout, Sharpe is able to take his acclaimed podcast “Club Shay Shay” with him as it boasts over 1.1 million followers.

Sharpe has been co-hosting “Undisputed” with Bayless since 2016 when Bayless fought to have Sharpe on the show. But as Sharpe’s individual fame has risen, there has been conspicuous animosity brewing between the two hosts. Most noticeable was when Bayless tweeted that the NFL could not afford to postpone or cancel the game where Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses and nearly died on the field in December 2021, which many viewed as flagrantly insensitive.

Sharpe and Bayless also got into a vicious argument recently when Bayless, who never played professionally, nevertheless denigrated Sharpe’s award-winning career while comparing him unfavorably to Tom Brady, who has seven Super Bowl wins.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe barked back. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls!”

With their relationship devolving into personal attacks on the air, Sharpe is seeking employment elsewhere and Smith has open arms if he is looking for a quick landing space.

I don’t know what @ShannonSharpe’s plans are right now…but I know that if he wants to make his way on over to First Take…I am here for it pic.twitter.com/jqZSUCXfzS — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2023

Sharpe has other suitors who are anxious to work with the flamboyant and fashion-forward footballer. Rapper Cam’ron also invited Sharpe to join his podcast, “It Is What It Is.”

“Shannon, you definitely got a home here,” Cameron recently said. “Yo, listen my n—-, come to ‘It Is What It Is’ n—-. You know how much bread we get? And you can be you because we being us. S— would be well, my n—-.”