PJ Morton solidifies deal with Disney to produce song for a princess

According to multiple reports, PJ Morton‘s music will be heard throughout Disney parks across America soon. Morton, a soul artist and the son of Bishop Paul S. Morton, is a keyboardist for Maroon 5. He has reportedly agreed to produce a song for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a ride based on Princess Tiana and the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog.

The ride is set to open in 2024 at both Disney World and Disneyland.

“It’s a dream come true,” Morton recently said, according to People. “Disney is an institution that’s always been so connected to the music. It was Mary Poppins for me, hearing those songs, it connected to me – or me and my sister harmonizing to The Little Mermaid. It’s just really full circle.”

Morton also said he wrote six songs for the project and scaled it back from there.

“We kind of knew when it felt right,” he said. “We got to something really special. I’m so excited about this song.”

Morton added that he felt The Princess and the Frog theme song was fine the way it was. “I just wanted to make sure that [the new song] represented well and fit right in with those amazing songs that existed already,” Morton said. “But the fun part for me was imagining Tiana now, what she’s doing and how her dreams are coming true. That spoke to the kid in me.”