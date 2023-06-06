Celebrity makeup artist Cara Lovello gives product review for these 7 items

“My favorite product right now is the Tower 28 Beauty Magic Hour Blush. I love the texture it provides, the shades, and how I can use it under or even over powder.”

Buxom full-on plumping lip cream in ‘Blushing Margarita’

“Buxom lip gloss in “Blushing Margarita” is a must-have. I have all my brides buy it. It’s just truly the best on its own for a more everyday lip or with lipstick and liner for a bridal look.”

Buxom plump shot collagen-infused lip serum

“Buxoms plump shot serum is a must-have product for me in my makeup routine. If you love plump, juicy, healthy-looking lips you have to try it.”

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation

“I can’t live without my Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. I’m known for a skin-like finish, even with my full-coverage glams, and Armani Luminous Silk is my most used foundation. I always pair it with tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer.”

tarte Shape Tape contour concealer

“I love tarte’s Shape Tape because it gives me high coverage, and I can just use it in the areas I need it. I typically will use two different shades on everyone to both color correct and highlight.”

IL MAKIAGE foundation

“IL MAKIAGE is another one of my favorite foundations. IL MAKIAGE Woke Up Like This foundation is how I achieve my full coverage matte glam and still keep the skin texture skin-like.”

Too Faced Born This Way eye shadow palette

“Lastly, Too Faced natural nude palette is my go-to for eyeshadow. I’m currently on my third palette, that’s how much I love those shades.”