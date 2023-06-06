DaBaby, the reigning bad boy of hip-hop, has not suffered any popularity wane despite the profusion of controversies that swirled around him in recent years. If anything, they may have amplified his national fame, particularly among his female fandom.

One of his admirers audaciously offered to give DaBaby oral sex backstage in front of his crew after his performance at the Hot 97 “Summer Jam” music festival this past weekend.

The “ROCKSTAR” emcee seemingly reluctantly turned her down after the unnamed woman dared him to do it on the spot while he was adjusting himself en route to his dressing room.

At first, the Cleveland-born, Charlotte, North Carolina-raised rapper playfully acted like he was inclined to take her up on her request. But he paused to speak to the woman before his crew ushered him away.

DaBaby turns down salacious offer from fan & she responds 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/kFXEMMkepk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 6, 2023

The spurned woman seemed disappointed, and she later addressed the episode on Instagram under the handle, most_hated_mara_ on Instagram, where she called him out for not taking her up on her offer.

In a video she shared following the rejection, she captioned it, “Da baby played so hard everything he rap bout is cap he ain’t let me throat that baby s—”

DaBaby is in the midst of forging his comeback after uttering flagrantly homophobic and other vulgar comments while performing at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he yelled to the audience at that time.

“Ladies, if your p—- smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

After defiantly refusing to apologize for his anti-LBGTQ comments, a steady succession of major music festivals in America and London canceled DaBaby from their performance rosters. He also lost additional millions in product endorsements, forcing him to bunker down during a prolonged retreat from the spotlight.

A contrite DaBaby admitted on LeBron James’ “The Shop” show in May that he admits that he would have responded differently if given a chance to do it all over again.