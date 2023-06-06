Erica Banks says her ex inspired her to create The Pink Plate Tasting

On June 1, 2023, Erica Banks hosted The Pink Plate Tasting in Atlanta, which was presented by Media Girls Network. The event was filmed for “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” The rapper shared the inspiration for The Pink Plate Tasting and the new music, visuals and cookbook she has on the way.

