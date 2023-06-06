Wendy Williams’ son believes her team is taking advantage of her

Wendy Williams has reportedly been dealing with health issues, and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., believes that her team could be taking advantage of her.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Hunter spoke about his mother’s team, and his thoughts on what’s going on with her situation.

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to,” Hunter said. “As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing. Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

Williams has battled with substance abuse, and Hunter has noted that he’s concerned about his mother’s alcohol consumption.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person, and we’ve spoken about it,” Hunter said. “I’ve said, ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’

“And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system,” Hunter said.

Hunter thinks that Williams’ team is doing her a disservice, and has their priorities mixed up when it comes to his mother.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all,” Hunter said. “And whoever has been hired, they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”