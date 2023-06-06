Bankrupt Young Buck selling catalog to pay off 50 Cent

Rapper Young Buck is being forced to sell off his entire music catalog in order to help reconcile his debt to fellow former G-Unit member 50 Cent and a score of other creditors.

Buck reportedly owes Fifty more than a quarter of a million dollars, and music fans know that the rap boss-turned-“Power” producer and notorious troll wants his bag expeditiously.

The rapper, who was born David Darnell Brown in Nashville, Tennessee, 42 years ago, is reportedly putting his small treasure trove of work on the auction block, according to All Hip Hop.

The decision to relinquish his property comes three years after he filed for bankruptcy in 2020. The valuation of his song copyrights, publishing royalties, mechanical royalties and performance royalties is approximately $750K, according to brokerage firm Songvest.

Additionally, Curtis Jackson has been on Young Buck’s heels for years after accusing Buck of receiving royalties from recently produced tracks and not disclosing it to the “BMF” producer.

“By failing to disclose that he owned the Black Truck, including without limitation at his meeting of creditors and on his schedules, Defendant knowingly and fraudulently, in or on connection with the Bankruptcy Case, made a false oath or account,” 50 Cent’s attorneys reportedly said in a legal filing obtained by the rap publication.

It remains to be seen if the court will accept Buck’s auction plans to pay off his debts.