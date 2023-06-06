Why Young Thug’s brother was sentenced to a decade in prison (video)

The brother of Young Thug, who was also a member of the YSL, was slapped with a near-decade-long prison sentence by the judge in the high-profile RICO case.

Quantavious Grier, who performs under the stage moniker Unfoonk, was chastised by Judge Ural Glanville for being caught with a firearm in his possession, a direct violation of probation and the plea deal he agreed to, TMZ reports.

In December, Unfoonk cooperated with the Fulton County prosecutors in the YSL trial, which led to the rapper being released with two years of time served and was placed on strict probation by Glanville that was to last for 10 years.

However, after Unfoonk reportedly violated his probation on the gun charge and other offenses, Glanville threw Unfoonk back in prison where he will now serve out the balance of his sentence of nine years and six months.

Gunna, who also took a plea at around the same time as Unfoonk, used his newfound freedom to get busy in the recording studio and dropped a comeback single last week.