B. Simone is charging fans to see her grieve Ms Jacky Oh

The comedian took to social media to let her followers know her thoughts
B. Simone performs at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. (Photos by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out)

B. Simone has caused another uproar on social media. The comedian and online personality took to her Instagram story to update her followers on how she planned to carry on with her life through the fresh grief of her former “Wild ‘N’ Out” co-worker, Ms Jacky Oh. Jacky, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died at the age of 32 last week in Miami. Jacky was the longtime partner of comedian D.C. Young Fly‘s. The couple had three children together.

Smith’s cause of death has not been made public.


On Instagram, Simone charges her six million followers to be in her “close friends” on the app. The “close friends” features allows a select group of users to view daily stories that the rest of the platforms’ users cannot see.

“If you’re not on my close friends, you’re not going to see much of my life during this time,” Simone posted on her Instagram story. “Close friends, I love you … thank you for being a safe space.”


Social media users reacted.

“How could you ever bring yourself to use your friend’s passing as a means to get people to pay you, close friends, is insanity,” @inmyownwrldddd tweeted. “This is beyond low and disgusting.”

After Smith died, a clip went viral of the influencer on Simone’s podcast and the show’s co-host giving the mother her flowers about how genuine of a person she was.

