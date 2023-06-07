Black mom of 4 fatally shot in front of son; White neighbor arrested days later

A White woman in Ocala, Florida, who fired gunshots through her front door and killed a Black neighbor was arrested on June 6.

On June 2, 35-year-old Ajike Owens was allegedly shot to death by her neighbor, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz, after a two-year feud between them. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz had become angry over time because Owens’ children played in a field close to her apartment.

On the night of June 2, Lorincz got into an argument with Owens’ children, and a neighbor heard her yelling at them.

Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, which hit his toe. He and his 12-year-old brother then went to speak to Lorincz, and she opened the door and swung an umbrella at them. They told their mother what happened and Owens went to Lorincz’s home.

Owens knocked on the door repeatedly, demanding that Lorincz come outside. That’s when Lorincz fired one shot through the door, hitting Owens in the chest. Owens’ 10-year-old son was standing behind her when she was shot.

Owens was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Lorincz claimed she acted in self-defense when questioned by the sheriff’s office, saying that Owens was trying to break down her door and had previously attacked her in the past. Detectives established that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law, and she was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault.