Brian McKnight’s son won’t change his name despite daddy issues

Brian McKnight and his biological kids have not seen eye-to-eye for a while now, and some have even suggested that his son, Brian McKnight Jr., change his name.

In May 2023, McKnight made a YouTube video describing his relationship with his children.

“There’s a very simple reason why I post about some of my children on social media and not others,” McKnight said. “The children I currently do not have relationships with, I don’t post about them. Instead, I post about the children whom I do have relationships with, and whom I’m proud of. ”

In an Instagram video on June 6, McKnight Jr. addressed the people saying he should change his name.

“I appreciate all the love and all of the concern, but to the particular group of people that are always like ‘You should change your name,’ why the f— would I do that,” McKnight said. “I love my name, I appreciate my name, I appreciate my lineage, and I appreciate where my name comes from.”

The younger McKnight continued and mentioned his own son, who also has his name.

“In my heart, I feel that would give off such an incredibly wrong message and example for my son when it comes to loving his name and what his legacy could be if I change my name just because of what my father did,” McKnight said. “I will always be Brian McKnight Jr. no matter what.”