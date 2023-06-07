Gunna vs. R. Kelly debate begins after fans stop listening to rapper’s music

Gunna and R. Kelly have social media in a frenzy after a recent video of a club playing the Atlanta rapper’s music went viral.

The video shows people going silent as Gunna’s song was played in a nightclub. Many have stopped listening to the rapper after he took the plea deal in regard to the YSL RICO case, which allowed him to be released, while Young Thug is still battling the case and jailed.

The whole club in Atlanta came to a complete stop when the DJ started playing Gunna’s music.😳👀 pic.twitter.com/D8M97WXsqx — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) June 5, 2023

Social media users are defending Gunna, calling out people that still listen to Kelly’s music, who is currently imprisoned for committing sex crimes.

So y’all can separate the music from the artist with R. Kelly but not Gunna? 🤔 — Amari ✨ (@amarihanifahh) June 4, 2023

One user even mentioned Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, both of whom have been in the headlines for disrespecting women, but fans of their music haven’t stopped listening to them.

I can’t take Black folks seriously “canceling” Gunna for “snitching”. But proudly still bumping R. Kelly, Tory Lanez, Kodak, etc. The snitching is where y’all draw the line at, but the not these sexual predators & woman beaters??? — Bella Goth ☀️ (@WickedNFine) June 6, 2023

Clubs coming to a stand still when Gunna played but everybody grinding and dry jumping on the dance floor when R Kelly come on pic.twitter.com/LUu1ogDXIb — 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩 (@HesTheOG) June 6, 2023

Comparing Gunna's music to R.Kelly discography is unfair to Gunna 😂. Gunna don't have an R. Kelly-tier discography… as a fan of both music. — Matt 🔌 (@EastPointMadeMe) June 7, 2023

Another thing to look at in Gunna’s situation is that two other people in the YSL case took the same plea deal to be released early, but neither of them has been ridiculed. One of the people who took the plea deal was Thug’s brother, Unfoonk, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for violating his probation in the case.