Gunna vs. R. Kelly debate begins after fans stop listening to rapper’s music

The 2 artists have been put against each other
Gunna vs. R. Kelly debate begins after fans stop listening to rapper's music
R. Kelly (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Gunna and R. Kelly have social media in a frenzy after a recent video of a club playing the Atlanta rapper’s music went viral.

The video shows people going silent as Gunna’s song was played in a nightclub. Many have stopped listening to the rapper after he took the plea deal in regard to the YSL RICO case, which allowed him to be released, while Young Thug is still battling the case and jailed.


Social media users are defending Gunna, calling out people that still listen to Kelly’s music, who is currently imprisoned for committing sex crimes.

One user even mentioned Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, both of whom have been in the headlines for disrespecting women, but fans of their music haven’t stopped listening to them.


Another thing to look at in Gunna’s situation is that two other people in the YSL case took the same plea deal to be released early, but neither of them has been ridiculed. One of the people who took the plea deal was Thug’s brother, Unfoonk, who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for violating his probation in the case.

What's new

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles