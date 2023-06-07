Kaleidoscope CEO Jessica Harris-Dupart gives hope to young entrepreneurs

Jessica Harris-Dupart is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Harris-Dupart established her hair studio in 2013, and since then has seen a major rise in her business. She was present at the Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit to help entrepreneurs grow their brands and spoke with rolling out about her business and what it means to her to be a disruptor.

What does it mean to be labeled a disrupter?

I feel like it means adding some extra season and spicing it up a little by doing something that’s not average. I’ve often been labeled a disrupter and I’d be like, “What did I do? I didn’t even do anything. This is normal. You’re not supposed to do this?”

What are some tips and advice you would give to that young girl looking to become an entrepreneur?

The first thing I would say is to go after your dreams. If God has blessed you with a vision and it’s inside your belly, no matter the obstacles, no matter all of the noise, no matter what people tell you to do, or not to do, you should do it. It can be scary, but jump off the cliff.

What’s next for you?

You never tell anybody your next move. Kaleidoscope itself is growing and will continue to grow and I’m looking forward to what the future has.