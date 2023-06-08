The most anticipated albums from female artists in 2023

With summer on the horizon, some of our favorite artists are announcing that new music is on the way. When it comes to the music industry, not only are women dominating but they aren’t afraid to collaborate too.

Since January of 2023, artists have been hinting at or announcing an upcoming studio album.

Some have confirmed and others seem vague, but here are eight artists who made a public announcement that an album may be coming this year.

Nicki Minaj

On June 5, 2023, the Queen of the Barbz announced the release date of her fifth studio album tentatively titled, NM5. It has been five years since her last studio album called, Queen. The tracklist has yet to be released, but it will be interesting to see which singles are added to the album.

Rihanna

On Feb. 15, 2023, the singer told British Vogue that she wants to release her ninth studio album this year. She also shared that she’s had trouble with releasing new music because Anti was her “most brilliant” album.

Cardi B

On May 7, 2023, the rapper-turned-superstar announced on Instagram Live that an album was on the way. With her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, being her only project since 2018, fans are anxious to see what she has cooked up.

Megan Thee Stallion

After Megan returned from her hiatus, she announced at the 2023 Oscars after-party that music was on the way, but she recently told InStyle that fans may have to wait a little longer on an album because she is focused on healing.

Doja Cat

This iconic artist is known for utilizing her social media platform to promote music and upcoming projects, and she is often somewhat of a joker. On April 17, 2023, she shared a glimpse of a 19-track list for her alleged upcoming album but everything has yet to be confirmed.

Tems

The Grammy-nominated singer said an album was coming the following year after being called out on Twitter by a fan in November of 2022 for pushing the project back.

Sexyy Red

On June 6, 2023, Sexyy Red announced her album, Hood Hottest Princess, composed of 11 tracks that will be released on June 9, 2023.

Saweetie

After delaying her debut album since 2021, this is the year the rapper says we can expect Pretty B—- Music. She mentioned to Music Times, that she didn’t want to rush it, but fans can expect it before the end of the year.