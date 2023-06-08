Ready to go to the BET Awards? Here’s a way to win 2 tickets

The House of BET during the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The 2023 BET Awards are on the horizon and there is a way for you to attend. Branded as “culture’s biggest night” the event returns on June 25 in Los Angeles. This year plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and to build anticipation, bet.com is holding votes to determine the best rap collective of all time.

The championship round is the Wu-Tang Clan vs. Death Row Family. The winner will be announced at the 2023 BET Awards. Those interested can visit bet.com/govote.


Fans who vote will be entered into a sweepstakes to win two tickets and accommodations to the 2023 BET Awards.

Wu-Tang Clan defeated Dreamville, Juice Crew, Ruff Ryders and G.O.O.D. Music to get to the finals. Death Row defeated Hieroglyphics, NWA & The Posse, TDE and YMCMB to get to the final round.


