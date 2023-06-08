Bobby Shmurda doesn’t want to be called a rapper anymore because it’s dangerous

Bobby Shmurda has become so disenchanted and disgusted with rappers, along with the dangers inherent in talking a good street game, that he no longer wants to be associated with the genre anymore.

Speaking on “The Donza Project” show, Shmurda denounced rap and hip-hop as “dangerous” and “endangering” and added that he is “disappointed in all rappers.” Shmurda declared without ambiguity that he wants to be called an artist instead of a “rapper.”

At around the 53-minute mark of the conversation, Shmurda goes on a tirade against the very hip-hop game that has made him rich and famous.

“You got these f—–g kids following you guys … and you’re f—–g rapping about these lifestyles. It’s endangering. It’s very detrimental, very dangerous to the communities,” Shmurda said.

Then, while requesting an isolated shot from the cameraman, he then adopted a preppy White boy’s voice and added: “We don’t want no awards. We don’t want to be associated with you guys anymore.”

Interesting commentary by Shmurda, considering that he served six years in prison after pleading out on charges that he conspired to commit murder and was in possession of illegal firearms. Prosecutors at that time (2014) even used some of Shmurda’s violent rap lyrics to help make their case

What is also dripping with irony, or some would say hypocrisy, is the fact that Shmurda’s recent video for “Gwualla” includes a gun battle in the hood and is punctuated by the lyrics: “N—-, I stay with my choppa/You know a top shotta.”

Shmurda was joined at the interview by LouGotCash who spits on the “Gwualla” track. Shmurda continued reiterating that “We don’t wanna be a part of the rap game … We don’t wanna be associated with you f—–g rappers, OK? You guys just f—–g talking a lot.”