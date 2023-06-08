Brittany Renner spotted sharing a meal with Shaquille O’Neal

Fans are speculating what the pair may have going on
Image source: Twitter – @brittanyrennerr

On June 7, 2023, Brittany Renner and Shaquille O’Neal were spotted out in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a dinner date. This is the same hotel where O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie were married in 20o2.

However, according to unnamed sources, it appears that the dinner outing between the internet personality and NBA legend was strictly platonic. Unfortunately, this did not stop the internet from making up scenarios.


Some believe the two may be secretly dating, while others have gone as far as to assume Renner has a plan to trap him with a child. One scenario even suggested that it could have been a business meeting.

The truth of the matter is Renner and O’Neal have been friends for a while and according to TMZ, the two were just catching up.


Renner, who had a baby with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington, recently announced that she would be joining the next season of “Basketball Wives” produced by O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie.

Now some people are believing it is strictly a publicity stunt.

All in all, Renner is known for vocally sharing her experiences with multiple athletes online, so it may not be long until we get the full scope of what is going on.

