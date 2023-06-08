Brittany Renner spotted sharing a meal with Shaquille O’Neal

On June 7, 2023, Brittany Renner and Shaquille O’Neal were spotted out in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hotel for a dinner date. This is the same hotel where O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie were married in 20o2.

However, according to unnamed sources, it appears that the dinner outing between the internet personality and NBA legend was strictly platonic. Unfortunately, this did not stop the internet from making up scenarios.

Shaq spotted with Brittany Renner pic.twitter.com/wxzGWUjbIB — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) June 7, 2023

Some believe the two may be secretly dating, while others have gone as far as to assume Renner has a plan to trap him with a child. One scenario even suggested that it could have been a business meeting.

The truth of the matter is Renner and O’Neal have been friends for a while and according to TMZ, the two were just catching up.

Am I the only person that’s here for Brittany Renner dating shaq? Lol — Sincerely Skyla. (@skydaBaddest) June 8, 2023

I know y’all saw shaq boutta fall for the Brittany Renner trap… Aw man — zayy ❼ (@zzay2_) June 8, 2023

Shaq and Brittany Renner jus closed a business deal together 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8lfDrcwyMX — Servin 🧼 (@FundsOverBuns) June 7, 2023

Renner, who had a baby with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington, recently announced that she would be joining the next season of “Basketball Wives” produced by O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie.

Now some people are believing it is strictly a publicity stunt.

Brittany Renner is gonna be on #BasketballWives they pulling out all the stops to get them ratings up — SkoolBoi (@Skool_boi) June 3, 2023

All in all, Renner is known for vocally sharing her experiences with multiple athletes online, so it may not be long until we get the full scope of what is going on.