Linda Whitaker empowers creatives in the fine arts by nurturing their strengths

Linda Whitaker is an art enthusiast, collector and educator who supports creatives financially and through learning opportunities. She empowers creatives to grow to their full potential.

Why did you select this career?

This career was selected because I wanted to be a vehicle to guide and assist in developing the minds of our future generations to be individuals who can problem solve, think outside the box, and become highly creative in finding solutions.

What are your responsibilities?

My responsibilities are to support creatives’ work in all areas of the fine arts. With the support of my husband, visual arts, and artists are my focus to generate and/or promote an interest in the artist’s brand or style by sharing with institutions, schools, and museums; as well as providing financial assistance and support, establishing an immersive environment of art that enhances the tone, mood, color palette and artistic statements or ideas for the artist, and providing novice and established artists connectivity to educational opportunities and collectors of art.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

Vision is my superpower. I can see the greatness that exists in everyone no matter how deeply it is buried or how high it has to be brought down.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as a Black female leader?

The skill that I utilize is a self-analysis tool. I share this tool with others to allow them to analyze situations to determine a solution that might address and satisfy their needs.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

You only have one life to live so don’t trap yourself in a small room. Take time to learn, explore and love others while loving yourself, because you will reach your destination faster if you know what roads to travel. Stay focused.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Today, women of color have leadership roles and decision-making responsibilities in every aspect of life at home, church, etc. Women of color must have those same roles in the workplace. This allows younger women the opportunity to emulate those role models. It also allows them and others to see their skills, which are sometimes done in a nurturing yet challenging manner for self-improvement.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Thank you to Harriet Tubman. She was an altruistic woman who gave unconditionally to save others with little regard for her personal safety. She exhibited strength and courage that still should be modeled today.

What is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest achievement is serving as an iinfluencer, mentor and quasi-family member for many individuals, while helping with their personal, academic, social and artistic growth which strengthens their confidence levels. This confidence led to many of their professional and nonprofessional successes.