Mama Joyce agrees to therapy after calling Todd Tucker ‘George Jefferson’

The mother of Kandi Burruss, whom some fans say is the embodiment of the film Monster-in-Law, has finally agreed to family therapy following her relentless and ruthless attacks on her son-in-law, Todd Tucker.

Mama Joyce, whose full name is Joyce Jones, has been waging a one-sided war against Tucker for a decade ever since Burruss indicated she planned to marry the TV producer and restaurateur. Before, that Mama Joyce bombarded Burruss’ late fiancée, AJ Jewell, with similar insults and unprovoked barbs.

Joyce finally capitulated to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Burruss’ strong request for therapy in order to try to eradicate Joyce’s acrimony toward Tucker.

“I need my mother to understand how much Todd means to me, that this marriage is solid and, like, leave it alone,” Burruss said on the latest episode of “RHOA.”

Undeterred, Mama Joyce ranted on: “The guy you married was like a meek and humble person, now he’s like a George Jefferson little guy.”

Burruss spat out, “What?! You are tripping! Mama, you always be wanting to talk about what a man’s supposed to be, come on. Mama, I’m gonna need you not to do that to my man.”

Mama Joyce’s tirade included trying to shade Todd for visiting strip clubs, but Burruss quickly fired back, saying, “We go to strip clubs together! I am not threatened by a stripper at the strip club,” Burruss retorted.

When Burruss suggested the three of them to go to “counseling,” Mama Joyce acquiesced and said, “That would be good.”

“God, thank you,” Burruss said during the episode’s confessional portion. “My mom agreeing to counseling is definitely giving me hope — but I think that the therapist is gonna need therapy after hanging out with us.”

Burruss may be right to discern impending trouble. Remember, Mama Joyce also agreed to attend therapy when Burruss was going to marry Jewell before he tragically died in 2009. Mama Joyce never accepted Burruss’ engagement to Jewell then, much like she has never offered kindness nor decency to Tucker in the past decade.

When Burruss and Mama Joyce shook hands to authenticate their therapy deal, Burruss reflexively blurted out her belief that Mama Joyce is going to cause more trouble.

“I feel like there’s some side shade,” Burruss exhaled exasperatedly.

Below is a brief history of Mama Joyce’s rampages against Tucker and others.