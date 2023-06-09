Kelis is dating ... Bill Murray??? Twitter is baffled

Performers on stage at The Lovebox music festival held in Victoria Park, Hackney, London. Picture by: VAN LY / Splash News

Kelis‘ milkshake brings … “the grandpas to the yard?”

That is but one of the many jokes that were unleashed after this report that Kelis is dating a dated Hollywood legend Bill Murray ricocheted through cyberspace.

If the reports are accurate, no one saw this one coming. Not even the best prognosticators could have been prescient enough to prophesize Kelis Rogers, 43, hooking up with Murray, 73, who has classic movies that are older than she is.

The U.S. Sun and TMZ reported that Murray and Kelis Rogers, who is known better known as Kelis, were first seen together in the U.S. before they both wound up in the same locales across the pond in Great Britain. Murray attended a recent show where Kelis performed at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend. TMZ said that Murray even went backstage where he took photos with the singer.

Murray was also seen attending a couple more of Kelis’ performances in the city. Later, both were seen together hanging at the same hotel in London.

The Sun did not speculate how or when these two very different people’s lives intersected. But it states that the two entertainers are commiserating over their personal tragedies in recent years. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died in March 2022 from stage 4 stomach cancer at the age of 37. Ironically, Murrray’s second wife, Jennifer Butler, died suddenly at age 57 in 2021, and their bereavement created a bond between the two.

However, the newspaper cited a source close to the pair that stated: “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Neither of their camps returned media calls as of Friday morning, June 9, 2023.

Pop culture, on the other hand, said plenty through jokes and memes posted on Twitter:

Kelis and WHOMST?! pic.twitter.com/RH227DRLtP — ✊🏾lauren w. supports the wga strike ✊🏾 (@iamlaurenp) June 8, 2023

Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody https://t.co/Q3ObAs67Dt — Diamond Studd (@exitzoostation) June 8, 2023

Jokes about Kelis and Bill Murray dating which is a joke in itself #Kelis #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/4iDTcF41Um — Royce wynn (@Roycewynn) June 9, 2023

Bill Murray dating Kelis was not on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/ZXXjT2BFhC — greg. 🏳️‍🌈 (@mistergeezy) June 8, 2023

Kelis went from Nas to a widow to Bill Murray and worms $ASS #Kelis pic.twitter.com/jGFU0aZoHH — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) June 9, 2023

Bill Murray pulling up to Kelis’ yard last week pic.twitter.com/2gKhfeRcrJ — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 8, 2023

Photo of the Ghostbusters congratulating Bill Murray for bagging Kelis pic.twitter.com/CiVoju3tRF — MusicBeyondTheMemes (@BeyondTheMemes) June 8, 2023