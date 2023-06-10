Dave Brown’s Indie Night Film Festival national tour begins in Atlanta

Filmmaker and Indie Night Film Festival founder Dave Brown sent a jolt of electricity surging throughout the independent movie community of America when he announced that his festival is sojourning in Black Hollywood, Atlanta, on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Atlanta will commence a heretofore unprecedented national tour in marquee cities where dynamic creatives in their career infancies will have an opportunity to showcase their burgeoning skill sets.

“I started this festival to bring attention to the lack of diversity in film. This tour is a chance to spotlight all types of talent, regardless of tax bracket. I’m excited to bring this to the public and show them what they’ve been missing,” said Brown, who normally hosts his INFF weekly at the iconic Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Brown, a Morehouse grad-turned-California movie mogul, returns to his creative roots in Atlanta armed with decades of industry expertise, films, movie shorts and special celebrity guests. This will include Hollywood heartthrob and award-winning actor Morris Chestnut, who will host the INFF, and will include actress and director Terri J. Vaughn, Jill Marie Jones of “Girlfriends” fame, J. Young MDK, DJ QNice, Roberto Sanchez and others.

Brown told rolling out that the INFF national tour will showcase to a potpourri of genres from short films, documentaries, commercials, web series, and trailers.

On Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., the INFF will feature six exceptional films: “Perspectives,” directed by Veronica Nichols and produced by Trey Hanley and Natascha Hopkins; “Mixed Girl,” directed by Josiane Desir and produced by Josiane Desir, Yandy Smith-Parker, Joslyn Vance and Jermaine “JYoung MDK “ Carter; “Flipped,” directed and written by Lawrence Watford and produced, written, and acted by Tiffany Elle Burgess, and directed by Jack Manning III; “Heroes,” directed by Roberto Sanchez and produced by Erika Sable Flores; “Enough is Enough,” directed by Monique C. Baisden and M. Denise Simmons, music produced by Terrence Nelson, and vocal direction by Greg Kirkland Jr.; and “ON-Board Documentary,” directed by Deborah Riley Draper and produced by Shannon Nash, Merline Saintil, Lacy Barnes, and Deborah Riley Draper.

To find out more about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit visit www.indienightfilmfestival.com.