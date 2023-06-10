Minnesota Lynx celebrate 25th anniversary

The Minnesota Lynx is one of the top franchises in WNBA history with four championships, along with the Houston Comets and Seatle Storm. They have named 25 players as legends of the WNBA franchise. These players have made significant accomplishments and a huge impact on the court.

Today was the 25th-anniversary celebration of current and past players. The players who attended were Maya Moore, who is considered one of the best to play the game and announced her retirement from the WNBA last season as she fought successfully to overturn her husbands’ wrongful conviction. Also in attendance were Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Katie Smith, Candice Wiggins, Tamika Williams, Betty Lennox, Monica Wright, Taj Wiliams-Franklin, Tonya Edwards, Devereaux Peters, Renee Montgotmery and Charde Houston.

On Sunday, June 11, the Minnesota Lynx will retire Sylvia Fowles’s jersey.